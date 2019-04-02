ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
Megan Abundis
April 02, 2019 10:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City officials say they were testing out the ART half signals on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic was backed up around the blinking red lights of the HAWK signal on Central near Rio Grande.
HAWK signals are High Intensity Activated Crosswalk Signals. They are intended to making cross the street safer for pedestrians by requiring vehicles to slow down and stop.
The HAWK signal on Central near Rio Grande was intended to help pedestrians cross Central Avenue to get onto the ART buses.
HAWK signals have been installed for months, but on Tuesday many drivers and pedestrians noticed the lights for the first time. However, the buses weren't running, and the crosswalk buttons weren't working yet, either.
After KOB 4 told the city about the traffic confusion, the blinking red lights turned green right at the end of rush hour.
Officials still have no timeline for when the ART buses will be running.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: April 02, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: April 02, 2019 09:15 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved