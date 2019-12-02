ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Monday was the first time Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses provided transportation for riders on a weekday.
Some people decided to give the buses a try for the first time.
A CNM student said ART is an upgrade from the old buses.
They're getting there faster,” he said. “I've had times where buses just go right by me and those are really bad times because I can miss classes because of it."
Another person was happy that the ART bus driver allowed his service dog on the vehicle. He claimed he wasn’t allowed a Rapid Ride bus with his pet in the past.
"I've actually had a bus driver tell me that he is not allowed on, and my disability is not included in what they allow,” he said.
The biggest issue facing ART on Monday was other drivers continually entering the bus lanes.
Police officers are warning drivers who cross into the bus lanes until the end of the year. Starting in January, people could be fined $80.
