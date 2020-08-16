Artists adapt to this year's virtual Santa Fe Indian Market | KOB 4
Artists adapt to this year's virtual Santa Fe Indian Market

Kai Porter
Updated: August 16, 2020 10:20 PM
Created: August 16, 2020 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year’s Santa Fe Indian Market has gone virtual due to COVID-19 concerns, which means artists like Upton Ethelbah Jr., who goes by Greyshoes, is adapting to showing his art online.

Greyshoes creates sculptures out of solid stone at his outdoor home studio in the North Valley.

"My inspiration comes primarily from my heritage. On my mother's side from Santa Clara Pueblo, and on my dad's side from the White Mountain Apache people of Arizona,” Greyshoes said.

Greyshoes has been participating in the Santa Fe Indian Market for more than 20 years since he started sculpting after retiring in 1998.

“But it's been very impactful and it has been devastating for a lot of people who depend on art as their sole source of income. I know several people that only do one show a year and that's the Santa Fe Indian Market,” Greyshoes said.

Greyshoes gave a virtual studio tour Saturday where he showed viewers some of his favorite pieces and discussed the inspiration behind them.

"The art aspect is still here. It's still here. I still have inventory. I'm still creating pieces, so the art and the work aspect is still there, but there's no fulfillment in terms of talking to people directly, the routine, the hours and hours on your feet and the interaction and the questions and answers and all the events that make up Santa Fe Indian Market,” he added.

Like so many other artists, Greyshoes has been forced to make the best out of a bad situation.

"We're looking to utilize this opportunity now during this downtime to enhance our online presence, and to be creative without the pressure of having to finish by a certain deadline, do some amazing creative work, so I encourage everybody to do that and to take advantage of the time that we have now and see you next year at Santa Fe Indian Market,” Greyshoes said.

For more information about this year’s virtual market, click here.


