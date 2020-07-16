Artists attempt to help downtown Albuquerque move past riots

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Artists are trying to make downtown Albuquerque something people can be proud to visit.
"I think that there is a ton of potential in this town," Justin Butler said.
Butler and other artists have been busy painting murals on the boarded up windows.
Businesses put up the boards after a riot that followed a Black Lives Matter protest.
"It looked like doomsday down here," Butler said.
Butler said the painting have been well recived.
"Every single person came by and talked about what an uplifting sight this was," he said.
Victoria Vandame, owner of the OT Circus, a non-profit art gallery, organized the artistic effort.
She said artists believe their work will provide some positivity.
People are invited to view the artwork Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. People are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
