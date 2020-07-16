Artists attempt to help downtown Albuquerque move past riots

"It looked like doomsday down here," Butler said.

Butler said the painting have been well recived.

"Every single person came by and talked about what an uplifting sight this was," he said.

Victoria Vandame, owner of the OT Circus, a non-profit art gallery, organized the artistic effort.

She said artists believe their work will provide some positivity.

People are invited to view the artwork Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. People are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.