Artists create murals on boarded up Downtown storefronts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Local artists are creating murals on the boarded up storefronts in Downtown Albuquerque while business owners wait on the city’s assistance for repairs.
The boards went up after some windows were damaged during a protest that turned violent in late May.
City officials said they’re working with 21 businesses Downtown to help replace those windows.
Jessica Anderson and other artists came up with the idea to bring color back to Downtown in the meantime.
“We thought it looked way better with some beautiful little murals up,” Anderson said.
“The community is coming alive more now that the artists are out. They give us this little project to do, you know, to help stimulate the community,” said one artist.
Anderson hopes to have all the boards painted by next week before they have to come down.
“I just think everyone who has been walking by and talking to the artists have said it just brings such a good vibe down here, so I think it’s uplifting,” Anderson said.
The artists said their ultimate goal is to have a walkthrough art show and possibly an auction.
To learn more about joining the artists' effort, click here.
