Artists create murals on boarded up Downtown storefronts

“We thought it looked way better with some beautiful little murals up,” Anderson said.

“The community is coming alive more now that the artists are out. They give us this little project to do, you know, to help stimulate the community,” said one artist.

Anderson hopes to have all the boards painted by next week before they have to come down.

“I just think everyone who has been walking by and talking to the artists have said it just brings such a good vibe down here, so I think it’s uplifting,” Anderson said.

The artists said their ultimate goal is to have a walkthrough art show and possibly an auction.

