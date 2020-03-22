Artists sew face masks for health care workers

Hawker Vanguard
Created: March 22, 2020 09:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— At the foot of the Sandia Mountains lies the quaint suburb of Placitas. The community is known for many things including its annual art studio tour which, like so many other events throughout the state, was delayed due to coronavirus.
Now, those artists are coming together to help fabricate face masks for people in need. Connie Falk, a local artist, said the movement is growing.
“I would say that I know of 10 or 12. I’ve also been in touch with other people in the Albuquerque area and Santa Fe that are making masks,” she said.
Falk is hoping other artists will join in helping. She also said she’s also excited to see local shops pitching in by ordering more supplies like fabric and elastics for the artists.
“I've got fabric. I know how to sew. I’ve got a sewing machine so if I didn’t I would feel terrible. That’s just the human response to do what you can — based on what you have,” she said.
Falk said she and her fellow artists are just answering their call to help other humans.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company