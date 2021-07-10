As Belen recovers from flooding, state official offers tips to prepare

Spencer Schacht
Updated: July 10, 2021 10:13 PM
Created: July 10, 2021 09:03 PM
BELEN, N.M. – Cleanup efforts continue in Belen following a week that consisted of flooding and continued downpours.
Bags still line the storefronts on Main Street, but some businesses are open and excited to have people back inside.
"I’m surprised at the way we were able to reopen our doors in just a day or so I'm very happy and couldn't ask for more,” said Freddie Chaves, owner of Chaves Brother’s Vineyard and Winery.
The winery was flooded like many other businesses, but this was only the beginning of the Monsoon season, which runs July to Aug.
“It’s tricky in the southwest with monsoon season especially in a drought like we are in it just makes the soil so hydrophobic and the water just can’t soak in fast enough,” said State Floodplain Coordinator, Loretta Hatch.
Hatch said even if you don't live in a marked floodplain, it's best to always be prepared.
“Be aware it doesn’t have to be raining where you are to flood where you are it happens a lot that it’s raining higher up in your watershed, then that water comes towards you,” she said.
Some other tips include:
Before a flood
During a flood
After a flood
