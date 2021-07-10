As Belen recovers from flooding, state official offers tips to prepare

“It’s tricky in the southwest with monsoon season especially in a drought like we are in it just makes the soil so hydrophobic and the water just can’t soak in fast enough,” said State Floodplain Coordinator, Loretta Hatch.

Hatch said even if you don't live in a marked floodplain, it's best to always be prepared.

“Be aware it doesn’t have to be raining where you are to flood where you are it happens a lot that it’s raining higher up in your watershed, then that water comes towards you,” she said.

Some other tips include:

Before a flood

You can look up what risks are in your area at FEMA’s flood map service center.

It may also be helpful to sign up for the local emergency alert system.

Make a plan and gather any supplies, including your pets.

Follow all warnings by officials, evacuate if you are told.

Remember, if you see rushing water turn around, don't drown.

Purchase or renew flood insurance, read the fine print and be aware of the 30-day waiting period.

During a flood

Stay off bridges over fast moving water.

If driving turn around don't drown.

Evacuate immediately, don't drive around barriers.

After a flood