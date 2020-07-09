As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online

"As state leaders, we are discouraging that activity out in public because it's high risk, and we are encouraging-- we will help," the governor said. "We don't have to agree with whatever you're doing, it's a first amendment right, but if we can be engaged in that virtual engagement. If we can give you technical assistance, if we can get organizations to support you, whatever it is."

The governor said her new Council for Racial Justice has been working with organizers to put together webcasts and Zoom meetings.

"We would be happy to engage with groups, except for one caveat, no hate groups," the governor said. "Absolutely no one who's engaged in promoting violence, or unsafe practices. We will hold you accountable. Everyone else, we want to make sure that you are safely engaging in civic engagement in your communities."

The governor also asking people to respond to calls about contact tracing.

The state will ask if someone who's tested positive has been to a protest, along with questions about any other places they may have been.

"We don't want you to be afraid. We don't want folks to feel like it's an invasion. I'm sure that it does," the governor said. "We are saving lives and protect, making sure that we don't have further outbreaks. We need you to give us information so that we can protect you."

The governor said there is no direct evidence that links the rise in COVID-19 cases to protests. However, she said that could change with more contact tracing.

"I did thank many New Mexico protesters for wearing masks but (that) wasn't universally adhered to," she said.

The state says, on average, one positive case leads to about 30 contacts.