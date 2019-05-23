As e-scooters prepare to launch in Albuquerque, study shows injury risk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — E-scooters are rolling into Albuquerque as part of a one-year pilot program. City officials have said over and over that their primary concern is safety.
E-scooters will be all over Albuquerque Friday, but other cities have had them for a while. One study from Austin Public Health shows how scooters were hurting people in their city.
The study shows out of nearly one million e-scooter trips that 271 were potentially hurt. Out of that, there were 192 verified injuries, and a vast majority were hurt while riding.
The study showed injuries with people from 9 years old to 79 years old. However, the most likely people to get hurt in Austin were white men between the ages of 18 and 29.
Around half of the 192 injuries were considered severe, including "bone fractures," "nerve, tendon or ligament injuries," extended hospital stays and even "organ damage."
The Albuquerque Police Department reminds riders that drinking and riding a scooter can still be considered a DUI.
E-scooter riders are expected to use the bike lane, stay out of the ART lane, and give pedestrians at least three feet of space on the sidewalk.
