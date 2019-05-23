As e-scooters prepare to launch in Albuquerque, study shows injury risk

The study showed injuries with people from 9 years old to 79 years old. However, the most likely people to get hurt in Austin were white men between the ages of 18 and 29.

Around half of the 192 injuries were considered severe, including "bone fractures," "nerve, tendon or ligament injuries," extended hospital stays and even "organ damage."

The Albuquerque Police Department reminds riders that drinking and riding a scooter can still be considered a DUI.

E-scooter riders are expected to use the bike lane, stay out of the ART lane, and give pedestrians at least three feet of space on the sidewalk.