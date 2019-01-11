As govt. shutdown continues, hundreds apply for unemployment benefits in NM

McCamley praised local agencies, such as utility companies, for working with families who are impacted.

As KOB previously reported, PNM said it will protect federal employees who are behind on their bills.

On Friday, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union unveiled a loan to help impacted Federal government employees, offering a variety of options for varying needs of financial assistance.

Meanwhile, families of those furloughed employees told KOB they appreciate the assistance but need a permanent solution.

Andrea Gomez is married to a federal worker and said, "So if the government doesn't open up soon, we're at risk at losing our healthcare, my son has special needs – he needs to go to doctor's appointments. We're not sure we can even afford co-payments. Medical bills will start racking up and we're not sure what we're going to do or how we are going to pay for those."

