As govt. shutdown continues, hundreds apply for unemployment benefits in NM
Patrick Hayes
January 11, 2019 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Federal employees around the country continued to struggle after missing Friday’s payday caused by the government’s partial shutdown.
In New Mexico, officials told KOB more than 900 federal employees living in the state filed for unemployment.
"Last week we had just hit the 100-mark,” said New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Designate Bill McCamley. "We are over 900 today. We'll probably hit the 1,000-mark today and the reason is because today is the first day government employees are not receiving their checks."
McCamley praised local agencies, such as utility companies, for working with families who are impacted.
As KOB previously reported, PNM said it will protect federal employees who are behind on their bills.
On Friday, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union unveiled a loan to help impacted Federal government employees, offering a variety of options for varying needs of financial assistance.
Meanwhile, families of those furloughed employees told KOB they appreciate the assistance but need a permanent solution.
Andrea Gomez is married to a federal worker and said, "So if the government doesn't open up soon, we're at risk at losing our healthcare, my son has special needs – he needs to go to doctor's appointments. We're not sure we can even afford co-payments. Medical bills will start racking up and we're not sure what we're going to do or how we are going to pay for those."
Click here for more information about help available for furloughed federal employees
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 11, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: January 11, 2019 10:09 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved