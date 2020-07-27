As kids prepare to go back to school, internet access continues to be a challenge in NM

The NMPED also puts the responsibility of making sure children have access to the internet on school districts.

Rio Rancho Public Schools reports that 6,000 students signed up for virtual learning before the state made the announcement that all learning would be virtual to start the school year.

Now, the district is working on getting more than 17,000 students ready for online learning.

The district says they're giving each student a Chromebook.

To get families online, they've passed out Sparklight devices, a local cable internet provider, to those who need them. The district is also working with T-Mobile hotspots for district families who are outside the city.

Internet access will be extremely important in Rio Rancho. The district is no longer offering pass or fail grades like it did at the end of last year. The curriculum will be based on a regular A-F grading system.

Find Wi-Fi hotspots across New Mexico