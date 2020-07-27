As kids prepare to go back to school, internet access continues to be a challenge in NM

Megan Abundis
July 27, 2020
Created: July 27, 2020 09:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Access to the internet is a big concern as New Mexico children get ready to begin online learning.
According to a report from the state's Department of Information Technology, New Mexico ranks 42nd in the country for connectivity.
Analysis shows around 13%- 20% of the state does not have access to broadband.
In attempt at remedying the problem, the New Mexico Public Education Department hopes to have nearly 500 public Wi-Fi parking lot hotspots installed across the state by mid-August.
The NMPED also puts the responsibility of making sure children have access to the internet on school districts.
Rio Rancho Public Schools reports that 6,000 students signed up for virtual learning before the state made the announcement that all learning would be virtual to start the school year.
Now, the district is working on getting more than 17,000 students ready for online learning.
The district says they're giving each student a Chromebook.
To get families online, they've passed out Sparklight devices, a local cable internet provider, to those who need them. The district is also working with T-Mobile hotspots for district families who are outside the city.
Internet access will be extremely important in Rio Rancho. The district is no longer offering pass or fail grades like it did at the end of last year. The curriculum will be based on a regular A-F grading system.
