As New Mexico prepares to fully reopoen, the theater gets opening act ready

Tamara Lopez
Updated: June 30, 2021 06:44 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Little Theater is preparing to reopen.

The pandemic forced the seats to remain empty for more than a year.

"We just put the season tickets on sale a little over a week ago and the response has been amazing," said Henry Avery, executive director of the Albuquerque Little Theatre.

Popejoy Hall is also gearing up for productions, including Hamilton.

Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy, said reuniting people with the arts is going to be monumental. 
 
"I think that connectivity of bringing patron and artist together in a room and having that live experience is really something I've missed personally," he said. "I know a lot of our subscribers miss that as well."


