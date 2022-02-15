As New Mexico's legislative session nears end, here's the latest from the Roundhouse

As hours tick away, the package still has to clear more hurdles in the Senate and the House. Among other things, it would add a criminal court judge in Bernalillo County, spend more than $200 million on crime prevention, and add some new crimes and penalties.

"I think we'll still work with the House and see if there's anything we're missing," Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, said. "We can always catch that at the floor and see how it works out."

"We have an excellent working relationship with the House," Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said. "And we're talking to their leadership and they're talking to ours. And so this is not being done one chamber versus the other. We're doing this together as a Legislature."

