As one project on I-40 nears completion, another to get started

“Oh my goodness, getting home now is taking anywhere from an hour,” Devers said.

Many drivers thought the project should have been completed by March. Signs in the area had a March date, which was then changed to a date in April.

Now there’s no expected completion date listed.

New Mexico Department of Transportation spokesperson Kimberly Gallegos said the dates were supposed to communicate the completion date for each individual lane, not the entire project.

“We apologize for the, you know, confusion," Gallegos said.

The project to replace concrete slabs and repair potholes is actually on track and on budget, according to Gallegos.

Work on westbound I-40 is set to be done by the end of the week.

However, crews will begin working on eastbound I-40 May 12.

From May 12-16, eastbound I-40 will be down to three lanes and the northbound Coors on-ramp will be closed.

From May 16-June 4, eastbound I-40 will be down to one lane and both Coors on-ramps will be closed.

Work is scheduled to take place during daytime hours. It should be open during peak traffic hours.

The entire project is scheduled to be finished by July.