As pandemic restrictions ease, weddings in Albuquerque expected to double

However, Pointer said most couples are keeping their budget the same.

"They're spending it differently because they're having less guests, they're updating decor, or better food options or an open bar," she said. "So I think there's a lot of creative things they're doing."

There is one big problem, though – Pointer said some businessees are overwhelmed with the demand.

"Part of it is rehiring staff, retraining," she said. "I think that has been the biggest thing, just that unemployment has affected who wants to come back to work for all these small businesses."

Despite that, Pointer said those limitations shouldn't give couples cold feet.

"I think these businesses are going to go over the top, above and beyond," she said. "Whether it's customer service or creativity, I think there's less burnout."