As rain hits, Belen braces for possibility of floods

BELEN, N.M. — While rainy days are welcome to most New Mexicans, the people of Belen see cloudy skies and begin to prepare for the worst. Thankfully, that wasn't the case Thursday.
Over the summer, storms caused some major damage and even prompted a lawsuit.
Freddie Chavez, the owner of a local winery, said they had to tear out all the carpet and fan the room this summer. He learned his lesson and now has taken matters into his own hands. He piled up sandbags at the front entrance of his business to try to keep any floodwater from coming in.
Other nearby shops are doing the same, but many people said that more needs to be done to prevent flood damage.
Belen Mayor Jerah R. Cordova told KOB 4 they are currently working on two retention ponds to hold back that floodwater. The plan is to start construction at the start of the upcoming year.
