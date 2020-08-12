As school year starts, APS getting families used to virtual learning | KOB 4
As school year starts, APS getting families used to virtual learning

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 12, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 02:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- On day one of the school year, many parents with students in APS still have a lot of questions about virtual learning.

A mother told KOB 4 that she didn't hear from her child's teacher until the first day of school. The district said that should be expected.

"I got an email, it was like 11:10, from the teacher saying 'hey, welcome to the new school year' and I was like 'cool' that's all I needed to say but I appreciate it, I totally appreciate, the stuff they have sent, it's done what it's needed to do but that's all I really wanted was communication though," she said.

According to APS, the first weeks of the school year will be spent trying to get families ready for online learning.

The district posted videos on Youtube to help answer questions parents may have.

The district says it’s handed out more than 45,000 devices this week. 

However, some schools are still distributing devices to their students.

The district reports that it saw a dip in registrations this year. The latest numbers show about 600 fewer students are registered with APS than last school year. The district attributes that number to a number of things including the coronavirus.
 


