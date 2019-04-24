As search continues for teen murder suspect, community mourns loss of mail carrier

Brown said she isn’t surprised that he died while trying to help a woman who was being attacked.

She said he was an Army veteran who served in Iraq.

“He was a patriot through and through red white and blue,” Brown said.

Hernandez’s work family is also having a tough time coping with his death.

“They are just devastated, they got to love him and have so many fond memories of him,” said Daniel Diaz-Huerta, who is with the American Postal Workers Union. “He would always come in and brighten our lives.”

A fund has been set up at Well Fargo to help Hernandez’s family.

People can ask to donate to the Hernandez Memorial Fund.