As search continues for teen murder suspect, community mourns loss of mail carrier
Kassi Nelson
April 24, 2019 05:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 48 hours after a United States Postal Service worker was killed in southwest Albuquerque, the teenage suspect continues to evade police.
Jose Hernandez was on his mail route Monday when police said 17-year-old Xavier Zamora shot and killed him.
“He loved being a postal carrier,” said Melissa Brown, who is a friend of Hernandez’s family. “Multiple times he told me about people on his route. He’d share stories about elderly individuals that were lonely and he would be the only face they saw.”
Brown said she isn’t surprised that he died while trying to help a woman who was being attacked.
She said he was an Army veteran who served in Iraq.
“He was a patriot through and through red white and blue,” Brown said.
Hernandez’s work family is also having a tough time coping with his death.
“They are just devastated, they got to love him and have so many fond memories of him,” said Daniel Diaz-Huerta, who is with the American Postal Workers Union. “He would always come in and brighten our lives.”
A fund has been set up at Well Fargo to help Hernandez’s family.
People can ask to donate to the Hernandez Memorial Fund.
