As students head back to school, doctors warn of dehydration

Early signs of dehydration can be:

Fatigue

Nausea

Headaches

Upset stomach

Dr. Suga said student athletes can be more at risk now that they have more practices.

However, he said kids don't always speak up when they have minor symptoms.

"So a lot of times what we'll see here in the clinic are kids coming in with almost daily afternoon, evening headaches, stomach aches, dizziness, muscle cramps," he said.

Dr. Suga said the amount of water kids need varies on their size. Small kids might need less water but need to drink more frequently than bigger kids.

But he does have a general recommendation for kids.

"A rough estimate, I would say, would be about 20 ounces over the course of an hour, so break that up to every 15 to 20 minutes, so 3 or 4 times an hour you should be drinking that," he said.

He doesn't recommend sports drinks, as some may contain artificial sugars which don't help with hydration.

If kids don't like to drink water, he suggests parents offer their kids flavored drinks with real sugar.

Still, Dr. Suga said drinking enough water is the best way to prevent dehydration.