As summer approaches, authorities warn against leaving children or pets in the car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, more New Mexicans are getting outside. However, the warmer temperatures can be dangerous for animals or children if left in a car.
"The idea is to kind of consider your car no different than an oven," said Gabe De Baltz, a paramedic and educator coordinator with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. "As the temps increase, the air inside the compartment of the vehicle where the child or animal is at becomes very hot."
That temperature can easily be over 100 degrees. For cars with tinted windows, it can reach 140 degrees, and for cars without tinted windows, it can reach 160 degrees.
Those temperatures are dangerous for anyone, but can be particularly deadly for animals and children.
