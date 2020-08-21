As they return to campus, UNM students say they are taking COVID-19 seriously | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

As they return to campus, UNM students say they are taking COVID-19 seriously

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 21, 2020 10:25 PM
Created: August 21, 2020 09:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students returned to the University of New Mexico this week while colleges in other states switched back to online learning after seeing spikes in their coronavirus case numbers.

“It seems like UNM has done a good job,” said Tiamike Dudley, a freshman on campus.

Advertisement

“It seems like all the students are always wearing masks at least when they're inside,” he added.

Across the country, students have been caught on camera throwing parties and not social distancing.

Notre Dame, UNC Chapel Hill and Michigan State all returned to offering only online classes after more students started testing positive for COVID-19. 

But UNM students said they think their peers need to take the disease seriously.

"They need to stop doing that,” UNM student Xion said.

“I know there's literally nothing else to do but just do nothing for a second,” he added.

At Oklahoma State, a sorority had to be quarantined after its members tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, at UNM, there are four fraternity or sorority houses on campus. However, only three of them are letting members stay on campus. 

"They have worked with both the University of New Mexico and their headquarters to follow best practices for reopening their facilities,” said Ryan Lindquist, the director of UNM’s student activities center.

"We know this disease is extremely contagious and if there is a breakout in one of our facilities, we will be working with the state of New Mexico and our university administrators to mitigate that spread as quickly as possible,” he added. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

City purchases property near troubled Albuquerque park to help improve neighborhood
City purchases property near troubled Albuquerque park to help improve neighborhood
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police investigating another homicide
Albuquerque police investigating another homicide
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
Advertisement


Principal of Belen private school says first week of in-person learning went well
Principal of Belen private school says first week of in-person learning went well
As they return to campus, UNM students say they are taking COVID-19 seriously
As they return to campus, UNM students say they are taking COVID-19 seriously
UNM program identifies risk factors that leads to youth getting in trouble
UNM program identifies risk factors that leads to youth getting in trouble
Rapid Ride/Blue Line has a new name: ARTx
Rapid Ride/Blue Line has a new name: ARTx
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti's first TV ad
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti's first TV ad