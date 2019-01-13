Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store

“Ma'am! Once again, 'ma'am!," Moore could be heard saying.

Moore said she lost her composure and became upset after the cashier repeatedly referred to her as "Sir" and not "Ma'am."

"I was so angry at that point because, literally, five or six times he had called me Sir. He got me so fuming angry and I was cussing," Moore said.

People on the internet responded to the viral clip with memes that included Moore's face posted over superhero characters. However, another post referred to her as a "Macho Ma'am Tranny Savage."

"Tranny" is a slang term for Transgender that many find offensive and derogatory.

"What's really sad is it's bringing so many bigots out of the woodwork," she said.

However, Moore, a local M.C. and rapper, isn't letting the memes hurt her feelings.

She's now using her newfound viral fame to raise awareness about the transgender community. She wrote a song to get her message out and she's in the process of creating a music video.

"We're humans just like you,” Moore said. “We're people just like you. We have kids. We have parents. We have brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, we're just trying to live."

Moore said she has no regrets about how she reacted during the incident.

"Yeah, I could have reacted a whole lot better,” she said. “But you know what, I look back at it and if I could, I wouldn't change a single thing. I would do it 100,000 times again. I would kick over that display 100,000 times again. Because my actions were justified. I mean, it was blatant and malicious hate. It was blatant and malicious misgendering."

KOB reached out to GameStop's corporate office for a comment but has not heard back.