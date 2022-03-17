As winter storm rolls in, authorities rescue man in Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was at the top of La Luz Trail in the Sandia Mountains when a winter storm rolled in, dropping a blanket of snow and bringing near white-out conditions. As temperatures dropped and the wind picked up, the man fell on the ice off trail and made a frantic call for help to 911.

Open Space rangers, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded and descended down an icy cliff in order to reach the man. Authorities said the team came to a fork in the trail and had to split up in order to try to find the man in time.