Ascent Aviation plans to bring 360 jobs to Roswell Air Center | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 28, 2020 09:26 AM
Created: September 28, 2020 09:12 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Ascent Aviation Services is planning an expansion to New Mexico. With 360 new jobs, the Arizona-based company plans to make the Roswell Air Center a full-service operations center for aircraft maintenance and repair.

"With its clear blue skies and competitive business climate, New Mexico continues to attract top-tier aerospace companies," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "The Roswell Air Center is a unique economic driver that will, with the support of my administration, continue to bring high-quality and high-paying jobs to the area, and I am glad to welcome Ascent Aviation to the state."

Ascent already has two facilities in Arizona and now they're planning to lease over 10 acres in Roswell to build a maintenance hangar large enough for wide-body jets. Workers are expected to earn about $54,000 a year. 

"The Roswell Airport is an incredible facility with a large volume of aircraft already parked there as a result of COVID-19 and other factors limiting operations," said David Querio, the president of Ascent Aviation Services. "Sometimes those planes have limited options for heavy maintenance and service and have to be ferried out. This facility will provide an option to keep those jobs and revenue in New Mexico." 

The aviation company also plans to offer scholarships and internships to local college students studying aircraft maintenance. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

