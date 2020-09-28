Ascent Aviation plans to bring 360 jobs to Roswell Air Center

ROSWELL, N.M. — Ascent Aviation Services is planning an expansion to New Mexico. With 360 new jobs, the Arizona-based company plans to make the Roswell Air Center a full-service operations center for aircraft maintenance and repair.

"With its clear blue skies and competitive business climate, New Mexico continues to attract top-tier aerospace companies," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "The Roswell Air Center is a unique economic driver that will, with the support of my administration, continue to bring high-quality and high-paying jobs to the area, and I am glad to welcome Ascent Aviation to the state."