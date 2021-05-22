Asian Business Collaborative hosts COVID vaccine clinic

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 22, 2021 09:23 PM
Created: May 22, 2021 08:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Asian Community came together to host a vaccine clinic Saturday.
First doses were handed out at John’s Pharmacy near the city’s International District.
“We've heard that a lot of the Asian Community, about 75 percent of the Asian Community, is already vaccinated, so we're just trying to help out, get the last portion, that 25 percent left,” said Kristelle Siarza, with the Asian Business Collaborative.
In late April, the collaborative hosted a town hall with the New Mexico Department of Health that was translated into three languages to help answer people’s questions about the vaccine.
To view the town hall in English, Vietnamese, Korean, or Chinese, click here.
