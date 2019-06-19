At 103, 'Hurricane' Hawkins takes titles at US Senior Games | KOB 4
At 103, 'Hurricane' Hawkins takes titles at US Senior Games

The Associated Press
June 19, 2019 12:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - At 103, Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins has cemented her title as the oldest woman to compete on an American track after finishing the 50- and 100-meter dashes at the National Senior Games in New Mexico.

Event organizers say the Louisiana resident holds the world record for her age group of 100 and over in the 100-meter dash.

She didn't beat her previous time Tuesday but crossed the line in just over 46 seconds in Albuquerque.

On Monday, she was clocked at 21.06 in the 50-meter event, which appears to be a new Senior Games record for the women's 100-plus age division. There's no record of a past female competitor in that contest.

The retired teacher says staying active keeps her sharp and she hopes she can serve as an inspiration to others.
 

June 19, 2019

