At 103, 'Hurricane' Hawkins takes titles at US Senior Games
The Associated Press
June 19, 2019 12:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - At 103, Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins has cemented her title as the oldest woman to compete on an American track after finishing the 50- and 100-meter dashes at the National Senior Games in New Mexico.
Event organizers say the Louisiana resident holds the world record for her age group of 100 and over in the 100-meter dash.
She didn't beat her previous time Tuesday but crossed the line in just over 46 seconds in Albuquerque.
At 103 years old, Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins is still a fierce competitor--winning the 50 and 100m dash events! See her and thousands of others like here in #ABQ this month at the National @SeniorGames1. #RealSeniorMoments @CABQ— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) June 18, 2019
See the schedule: https://t.co/8kwsT6GTag pic.twitter.com/7mfldeM5Z7
On Monday, she was clocked at 21.06 in the 50-meter event, which appears to be a new Senior Games record for the women's 100-plus age division. There's no record of a past female competitor in that contest.
The retired teacher says staying active keeps her sharp and she hopes she can serve as an inspiration to others.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: June 19, 2019 12:59 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.