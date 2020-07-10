At height of busy season, Albuquerque ice cream shop forced to stop providing indoor seating

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The owner of an Albuquerque Ice Cream Shop is worried about the future of business.
Bill Warren, owner of I Scream Ice Cream, will not be able to provide dine-in service starting Monday.
The governor is prohibiting dine-in due to the spread of COVID-19.
Warren said before the pandemic, 90% of his customers ate inside.
"I know what impact financially it's going to impose upon us not now but in the future," he said. "It'll be real tough. It'll be a tough winter for us."
Warren said businesses is already down 25%-50%, and summer is usually his busy time of year.
He's tried to seek assistance from the government, but hasn't been successful.
"It's very difficult," he said. "The government is imposing the restrictions, so they should be somewhat responsible, but it's a tough call."
Despite the hits, Warren is trying to stay positive.
"We'll persevere and continue on as long as we can," he said.
