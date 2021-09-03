At least 1 deputy injured in Valencia County shooting, suspect dead

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 03, 2021 04:39 PM
Created: September 03, 2021 04:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's officials say a deputy-involved shooting happened in the Los Lunas area Friday afternoon, leaving at least one deputy injured.
Authorities said they are investigating two scenes – one on Highway 314 just south of Isleta and another along Highway 6 near Los Lunas.
Jeff Noah, chief deputy with the Valencia County Sheriff's Office, told KOB 4 the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
New Mexico State Police said they pursued a suspect and were involved in the shooting on Highway 314 and Davila Road. State police said the suspect is dead.
