At least 1 deputy injured in Valencia County shooting, suspect dead | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

At least 1 deputy injured in Valencia County shooting, suspect dead

At least 1 deputy injured in Valencia County shooting, suspect dead

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 03, 2021 04:39 PM
Created: September 03, 2021 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's officials say a deputy-involved shooting happened in the Los Lunas area Friday afternoon, leaving at least one deputy injured.

Authorities said they are investigating two scenes – one on Highway 314 just south of Isleta and another along Highway 6 near Los Lunas.

Jeff Noah, chief deputy with the Valencia County Sheriff's Office, told KOB 4 the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

New Mexico State Police said they pursued a suspect and were involved in the shooting on Highway 314 and Davila Road. State police said the suspect is dead.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: 1 hospitalized after shooting in school parking lot
APD: 1 hospitalized after shooting in school parking lot
Balloon release held for 16-year-old homicide victim
Balloon release held for 16-year-old homicide victim
Elderly woman left outside overnight outside Farmington hospital
Elderly woman left outside overnight outside Farmington hospital
Sentencing delayed for man involved in fatal 2017 crash
Sentencing delayed for man involved in fatal 2017 crash
New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 994 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 994 additional COVID-19 cases