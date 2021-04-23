At least half of New Mexico's students choose in-person classes

The Associated Press
Created: April 23, 2021 01:00 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — At least half of New Mexico's K-12 students are choosing to attend school in person as of last week.
State education officials say that the vast majority of schools are offering in-person schooling, with the exception of schools under tribal health restrictions.
Education Secretary Stewart said Thursday that only 17 out of the state's 800-odd schools have had to close because of virus concerns since widespread reopening began on April 5.
Meanwhile vaccines are easier to get than ever in New Mexico, with all residents 16 and older eligible for the vaccine.
Education and health officials are working get high school students vaccinated before summer.
Residents 16 and older will be able to self-schedule vaccine appointments starting April 26
