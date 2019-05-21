Athletes prep for Special Olympics State Summer Games
Marian Camacho
May 21, 2019 06:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - All around New Mexico athletes are preparing for this year's Special Olympics Summer Games.
The games are back in Albuquerque this year following a state budge cut in 2017 that led to the cancellation of last year's events.
Randy Mascorella and Kiersten Keller joined Danielle in the KOB studio Tuesday to talk about some fundraising efforts underway ahead of the games.
Watch the full video for more.
In addition, KOB will host a Pay it 4Ward hotline for the Special Olympics on Wednesday, May 22. Click here for more information.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: May 21, 2019 06:58 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved