Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 20, 2020 05:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Atrisco Heritage Academy will close for three days following an individual testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter that was sent to parents, the school will undergo a deep cleaning.
The school's principal said individuals who were contact with the person who tested positive will be contacted.
The school has rescheduled its registration assistance and photo ID pictures for July 27, 28 and 29.
