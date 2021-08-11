Attempted stabbing near UNM under APD investigation | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Attempted stabbing near UNM under APD investigation

Attempted stabbing near UNM under APD investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 11, 2021 11:48 AM
Created: August 11, 2021 11:22 AM

APD is investigating an attempted stabbing Wednesday morning near the University of New Mexico. 

The attempted stabbing occurred at 10:21 a.m. on Lomas Boulevard and Buena Vista Drive. The suspect left toward campus after the incident. 

The suspect is described as a thin, 5-foot-4-inch tall male in his 20s with a black Raiders hat, brown tank top, tan pants, brown backpack and a hospital band. The knife is a silver switchblade knife. 

The attempted stabbing happened one block east of where a stabbing occurred Monday morning. The Monday stabbing suspect was described as a 5-foot-4-inch-tall, 100-lb. Hispanic male with dark hair in a bun, large gauged earlobes and tattoos behind the ears.

If you have any information regarding the incidents or notice any suspicious behavior, contact UNM PD at 505-277-2241.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD investigates shooting at AutoZone parking lot
APD investigates shooting at AutoZone parking lot
Santa Fe declares state of emergency amid surge of COVID-19 cases
Santa Fe declares state of emergency amid surge of COVID-19 cases
Nine AFR units respond to Tuesday night fire in NE Albuquerque
Nine AFR units respond to Tuesday night fire in NE Albuquerque
NMPED requires COVID-19 surveillance testing for 25% of unvaccinated students and school staff
NMPED requires COVID-19 surveillance testing for 25% of unvaccinated students and school staff
NM health experts worry about increase of COVID-19 cases in children
NM health experts worry about increase of COVID-19 cases in children