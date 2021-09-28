Attorney asks judge to release mother in crash that killed 2 children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alexis Martinez is accused of driving drunk and killing two young children in her car, including her own 7-year-old daughter.

Martinez crashed into a barrier on I-25 near the Big I in March. Her friend, Danielle Ortiz, was in the passenger seat. Martinez's 7-year-old daughter was killed along with Ortiz's two-month-old son. Two of their other children were also hurt.