Attorney claims his client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
Kai Porter
October 02, 2019 05:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque mother who is accused of prostituting her young son and daughter may never stand trial.
Teri Sanchez’s defense lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the cases against her client— based on her incompetence.
The court documents are sealed. However, an online court entry in the case says the motion is "...based upon the completion of a forensic evaluation finding the defendant incompetent and the defendant's lack of dangerousness"
During Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors said they want their own expert to weigh in on the incompetency claims.
In a future hearing, a judge will decide whether Sanchez is competent to stand trial.
Updated: October 02, 2019 05:35 PM
Created: October 02, 2019 04:24 PM
