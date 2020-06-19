Attorney files motion to release Steven Baca

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 19, 2020 11:39 AM
Created: June 19, 2020 10:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The attorney for Steven Baca has filed a motion requesting that he is released from pretrial detention.
According to police, 31-year-old Steven Baca shot a protester multiple times during a demonstration calling for the removal of a Juan de Oñate statue near Old Town.
On Wednesday, District Attorney Raul Torrez announced that Baca would no longer be facing charges for the shooting.
"But, I want to make it absolutely clear: the reason he is not facing that charge right now is because the investigation is not complete," Torrez said.
While the shooting charge has been dropped, Baca is now charged with aggravated battery and two counts of battery against three women at the protest.
New Mexico State Police are now in charge of the investigation – quickly working to identify key witnesses and gather video and documents. Torrez has been critical of APD's handling of the shooting and has raised concerns over how APD failed to gather key witnesses.
On Friday morning, Baca's attorney Jason Bowles filed a motion asking for his release. Bowles claims "the State has not even interviewed these alleged victims," and therefore there is no basis for his felony charge of aggravated battery.
He states, "We do not even know if "Jane Doe" will eventually come forward. In essence, the information can support only misdemeanor charges and there is no basis to detain Mr. Baca on preventative detention."
Baca will have his next court hearing Monday.
