Attorney files motion to release Steven Baca

While the shooting charge has been dropped, Baca is now charged with aggravated battery and two counts of battery against three women at the protest.

New Mexico State Police are now in charge of the investigation – quickly working to identify key witnesses and gather video and documents. Torrez has been critical of APD's handling of the shooting and has raised concerns over how APD failed to gather key witnesses.

On Friday morning, Baca's attorney Jason Bowles filed a motion asking for his release. Bowles claims "the State has not even interviewed these alleged victims," and therefore there is no basis for his felony charge of aggravated battery.

He states, "We do not even know if "Jane Doe" will eventually come forward. In essence, the information can support only misdemeanor charges and there is no basis to detain Mr. Baca on preventative detention."

Baca will have his next court hearing Monday.