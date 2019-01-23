AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson
Christina Rodriguez
January 23, 2019 10:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that Johnson & Johnson is to pay $120 million for unlawfully promoting metal-on-metal hip implant devices.
Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, Depuy, claimed that the implant devices, the ASR XL and the Pinnacle Ultamet, were more reliable than they actually were. The hip implants were found to fail at rates more than eight times higher than the rates advertised.
Attorney General Balderas and 45 other Attorneys General reached the settlement. Depuy has agreed to reform how it markets and promotes its hip implants.
"Today's settlement will help ensure that multi-million dollar out-of-state companies like Johnson & Johnson and Depuy are honest and forthcoming about the true risks and benefits that their products present to New Mexicans," Attorney General Balderas said.
The ASR XL implant was recalled from the market in 2010, and the Pinnacle Ultamet implant was discontinued in 2013.
Patients with failed implants experienced persistent groin pain, allergic reactions, tissue necrosis, and a build-up of metal ions in the blood.
Thousands of private lawsuits have been filed in courts all over the U.S., many of which remain pending.
New Mexico will receive approximately $1.5 million under the settlement.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 23, 2019 10:34 AM
Created: January 23, 2019 10:29 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved