AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson

"Today's settlement will help ensure that multi-million dollar out-of-state companies like Johnson & Johnson and Depuy are honest and forthcoming about the true risks and benefits that their products present to New Mexicans," Attorney General Balderas said.

The ASR XL implant was recalled from the market in 2010, and the Pinnacle Ultamet implant was discontinued in 2013.

Patients with failed implants experienced persistent groin pain, allergic reactions, tissue necrosis, and a build-up of metal ions in the blood.

Thousands of private lawsuits have been filed in courts all over the U.S., many of which remain pending.

New Mexico will receive approximately $1.5 million under the settlement.