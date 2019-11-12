Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests

Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests

The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2019 06:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to promote a crime-fighting initiative Tuesday in New Mexico as the state struggles to curb some of the highest property and violent crimes rates in the nation.
    
The Justice Department says Barr is joining U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington and other federal authorities to announce the arrests of 300 fugitives suspected of violent crimes.
    
Authorities say the arrests resulted from Operation Triple Beam, a program that has been conducted in numerous cities and led to hundreds of arrests.
    
The New Mexico arrests resulted from a three-month operation.
    
Barr's visit follows revelations last week that he rebuffed President Donald Trump's request to hold a news conference declaring no laws were broken when the president pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democrats.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pigeon problem forces family to move
Pigeon problem forces family to move
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests
Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests
People frustrated with gridlock caused by 550 construction project
People frustrated with gridlock caused by 550 construction project
Cat saved in a high wire act
Cat saved in a high wire act
Advertisement


Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests
Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests
APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque
APD: SWAT team called to SW Albuquerque
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Operations resume at Sunport after APD clears threat
Sen. Heinrich taps ex-Hispanic center head as chief of staff
Sen. Heinrich taps ex-Hispanic center head as chief of staff
NM United leaders discuss possibility of new soccer arena
NM United leaders discuss possibility of new soccer arena