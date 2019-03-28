AG Balderas: Run for US Senate is not in the cards right now
Marian Camacho
March 28, 2019 10:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced that he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM).
Udall had announced earlier this week that he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Instead, Balderas will continue to serve as the state's attorney general. He says he wants to focus on his family and a run for Senate is just "not in the cards right now."
Balderas, a Democrat, was elected as attorney general in 2015. Prior to that he served as state auditor and was a member of the State House of Representatives.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 28, 2019 10:38 AM
Created: March 28, 2019 09:39 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved