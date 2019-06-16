Attorney general says university dodging public records law | KOB 4
Advertisement

Attorney general says university dodging public records law

Attorney general says university dodging public records law

The Assoicated Press
June 16, 2019 09:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's attorney general says the state's flagship university is violating public records laws by withholding documents that should be readily assessable.

Advertisement

A letter sent Friday to the University of New Mexico noted that the school has repeatedly violated records laws and did so yet again this year by refusing to release documents requested by the Albuquerque Journal.

University spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair told the Journal they received the letter and plan to release the records.

The Journal requested self-assessment reports created by university officials as part of the accreditation process. The university called them privileged and blocked public access.

The letter said that clearly "disregarded clearly-established New Mexico precedent" and violated the law.

Last year the attorney general found a "disturbing pattern of concealment and deliberate misrepresentation," by the university.

Credits

The Assoicated Press


Created: June 16, 2019 09:26 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking
APD: Auto thefts have decreased by 53%
APD: Auto thefts have decreased by 53%
Albuquerque's first Drag Queen Storytime draws hundreds
Albuquerque's first Drag Queen Storytime draws hundreds
Actress Jennifer Garner visits migrant shelter in New Mexico
Actress Jennifer Garner visits migrant shelter in New Mexico
Local filmmaker hopes his story will inspire others
Local filmmaker hopes his story will inspire others
Advertisement




APD: Auto thefts have decreased by 53%
APD: Auto thefts have decreased by 53%
Attorney general says university dodging public records law
Attorney general says university dodging public records law
Albuquerque's first Drag Queen Storytime draws hundreds
Albuquerque's first Drag Queen Storytime draws hundreds
Woman nearly struck by lightning on Sandia Crest
Woman nearly struck by lightning on Sandia Crest
Local filmmaker hopes his story will inspire others
Local filmmaker hopes his story will inspire others