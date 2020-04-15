Attorney offers advice for business owners who are struggling to pay rent

"I think one of the first and foremost things that they should do, and perhaps have already done, and that is to reach out to the landlord and just discuss possible options of rent abatement, rent deferral and see what the landlord is willing to do and what kind of financial position the landlord is in themselves," he said.

Monte also encourages small businesses to take advantage of federal loans to assist them. He said in the cases he's dealt with, landlords have been willing to work with tenants.

"There is a desire for both of them to work out whatever they possibly can. Both sides knowing that this is scenario or a situation that was entirely unexpected and is beyond the control of either of them, and again, I've been pleased with the manner in which the landlords and the tenants that I have dealt with have tried to work together to come up with solutions where they're both OK," he said.