Attorney seeks retraction from Albuquerque police chief

The chief also released a statement on social media, saying, "This suspect is at the root of the gun violence we're seeing in Albuquerque and the record number of homicides."

Days later, Assed sent this letter to the city, asking the chief to retract those statements about Avila's release.

Kai Porter: Have you had any response to your letter from the city based on your request for this retraction?

Ahmad Assed: No, I have not. No comments have been made. Nobody's reached out. Quite frankly, I find that troubling as well, but I will tell you that we are in the process of putting together a tort claims notice.

That's the first step in filing a lawsuit against the city.

The city responded to KOB 4's request for comment to the letter this statement:

"Mr. Assed is entitled to his opinion. He is a defense attorney and he is understandably concerned about the murder charges against his client. Chief Medina is focused on the safety of the community and getting justice for the murder victims and their families. As a reminder, those victims have names: Elias Otero Garcia and Donnie Jacob Brandon."

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office said it plans to appeal the judge’s decision in this case with the New Mexico Supreme Court.