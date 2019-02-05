Attorney turned victim seeks more for downtown safety

“I’m not a good victim because I’m paying attention, I’m taking care of keeping my purse under my arm, I’m, you know, being vigilant and looking around and yet, stuff happens,” said Lopez. “It’s out of your control sometimes.”

She said that her goodbye with her friend was cut short. They were in the parking lot when the same man approached them and went for her purse. After a brief struggle, surveillance video captured the man punching her in the face before running off.

“It makes me continue to be nervous about going downtown,” said Lopez.

Lopez is a family attorney and a former metro court judge. All of her experience may not have ever prepared for what would happen nearly two years later. The man responsible, 54-year-old Adrian Gonzales, admitted to the crime.

He pleaded guilty to robbery and identity theft.

“It’s just really disappointing given the length of time it’s taken for this to come to sentencing and this person that attacked me just had this really horrendous history,” said Lopez.

Gonzales' criminal history dates back to the 1990s. After he robbed Lopez in 2017, he was arrested in connection with other crimes, according to court records.

But even after that, he was sentenced to just one year of CCP, and three years of supervised probation.

“He's still there. He's still allowed, he's still out in our community and this is a case that certainly the sentence doesn't fit the crime,” said Lopez.

She said the community and especially the reputation of downtown Albuquerque - end up paying the real price.