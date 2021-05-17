Attorneys to file motion to dismiss case against Couy Griffin for role in US Capitol riot

The documents also revealed more details about Griffin’s time in federal lockup back in January, where he spent more than a week in solitary confinement after he declined to take a COVID test.

When asked if he could take a shower, Griffin was allegedly given baby wipes, and had a broken toilet in his cell. Griffin’s attorneys also claimed jail guards “snapped pictures of him” and “verbally threatened him”.

“It's one thing to be charged. It's another thing to be proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Griffin said in a previous KOB4 interview.

Griffin is due back in court next month, at which point federal prosecutors are expected to file their response to Griffin’s attorneys.