Audio from BSCO offers insight into incident involving K-9, suspected car thief

Sanchez was also asked to exit the car.

“Driver of the vehicle, come on out with your hands up and come speak to me,” the deputy said.

However, Sanchez did not comply with those commands.

“Now he shrunk down, he's making himself minimal,” a deputy is heard saying on belt tape audio.

Eventually a K-9 Unit was called in.

“This is your final warning,” the deputy told Sanchez. “You need to come out with nothing in your hands or a police dog will be sent to the vehicle and you will be bitten. You need to do this now.”

After getting no response from Sanchez, deputies broke out the back window with bean bag rounds, and fired pepper balls.

As Sanchez exited the vehicle, the dog subdued him.

A witness who recorded the incident said it appeared Sanchez became compliant.

“After he got out, you could hear them,” Kelly Thomas said. “He started walking towards him. You can hear them saying a couple commands, and we've listened to the video a couple times it just sounds something like head back toward your car.”

Deputies claim Sanchez was not compliant, and the use of the K-9 was justified.