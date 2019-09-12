Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
Joy Wang
September 12, 2019 10:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An audio recording of a person apparently beating a child is getting a lot of attention online.
Fabian Gallegos said he recorded the video in December, and recently posted it online because the apparent abuse continued.
“Nobody should have to hear what I've physically had to hear,” he said. “It's been emotionally draining.”
In the video, a person can be heard telling someone to get up after apparently hitting them.
The Albuquerque Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit contacted the children in the apartment Thursday morning, and an investigation has been launched
Police say they're working with CYFD to make sure the children are safe.
However, since the video is from December, doesn’t show faces, investigators said it’s hard to confirm the facts.
“These kids need to be taken out of this environment and placed in a better situation," Gallegos said.
