Audit finds deficiencies with Albuquerque postal facilities | KOB 4
Advertisement

Audit finds deficiencies with Albuquerque postal facilities

Audit finds deficiencies with Albuquerque postal facilities

The Associated Press
June 06, 2019 07:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General has issued recommendations following an investigation into maintenance, safety and staffing concerns at postal facilities in New Mexico's largest city.

Advertisement

The inspector general's audit was prompted by requests from members of the state's congressional delegation.

Investigators found deficiencies at all 13 postal facilities in Albuquerque that were part of the audit. The problems ranged from minor oversight infractions to more serious structural issues.

Officials with the postal workers union say the findings confirmed complaints made over the past year about dilapidated and unsanitary conditions and late mail delivery for certain customers.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall says filling vacancies and maintaining safe, secure facilities must be a top priority for the service. He plans to follow up to ensure the recommendations are implemented.
    

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 06, 2019 07:34 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Video provided by Caitlin Cano
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
Video shows explosion at fireworks facility in Chaves County
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
Advertisement




Veteran Roswell firefighters were critically injured in explosion
Veteran Roswell firefighters were critically injured in explosion
New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Video provided by Caitlin Cano
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
AG Balderas issues warning about Vampire Facials
AG Balderas issues warning about Vampire Facials
APD's Shield Unit freeing up officers to spend more time on patrol
APD's Shield Unit freeing up officers to spend more time on patrol