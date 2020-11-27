Audit: Money stolen from New Mexico inmates' accounts

The Associated Press
Created: November 27, 2020 09:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An independent audit has found that more than $15,000 was stolen from inmates’ accounts at the Bernalillo County jail over a four-year period.
The forensic audit recently made public by the state auditor's office alleges that a former fiscal supervisor at the jail tapped into inmate trust accounts and issued fraudulent debit cards.
The account is used for commissary and phone card transactions.
State Auditor Brian Colón says there was a breakdown of internal controls that resulted in possible embezzlement and fraud.
A criminal investigation by Bernalillo County authorities is ongoing.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)