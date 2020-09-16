Audit probes New Mexico hospital that was overrun by virus

Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee|
Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee|
The Associated Press
Updated: September 16, 2020 07:34 AM
Created: September 16, 2020 06:32 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special audit of management contracts is raising concerns about weak financial controls, executive compensation excesses and potential profiteering at a county-owned hospital on the edge of the Navajo Reservation.
The hospital became overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state auditor’s office on Tuesday released results regarding Rehoboth McKinley Christian hospital in Gallup and its management and service contracts dating to 2016.
State officials say the review shows that a contract with hospital management company Healthcare Integrity circumvented the hospital’s code of conduct and conflicts of interest policy.
The audit report was referred to state prosecutors and the IRS.
MORE:
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)