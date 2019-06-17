Audition for The Voice in Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
June 17, 2019 11:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- NBC's The Voice is looking for contestants.
Singers can register for an audition in Albuquerque by following this link.
To be considered, singers must submit a link to a performance. A select group will be selected for an invite-only audition.
A New Mexican has won the singing competition in the past. Chevel Shepherd was crowned the winner of season 15.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: June 17, 2019 11:59 AM
Created: June 17, 2019 11:42 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved