Audition for The Voice in Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
June 17, 2019 11:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- NBC's The Voice is looking for contestants.

Singers can register for an audition in Albuquerque by following this link.

To be considered, singers must submit a link to a performance. A select group will be selected for an invite-only audition.

A New Mexican has won the singing competition in the past. Chevel Shepherd was crowned the winner of season 15. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: June 17, 2019 11:59 AM
Created: June 17, 2019 11:42 AM

