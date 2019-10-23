Auditions are open for the Moscow Ballet's 'Nutcracker'

Renee Baca-Chavez is the studio's owner and children's cast director for the show. She had been hosting the auditions for 16 years.

She said they cast at least 30 children every year, or more.

The kids will try out for different roles like snowflakes, party guests, children, and mice. Some more advanced students will get roles that require them to go on pointe.



“It is open to anyone in New Mexico," said Baca-Chavez. "We had people drive from Mountainair, Socorro, East Mountains, from Los Alamos just because they realize what a unique opportunity it is for our students to be able to dance with professional dancers."

If casted, students will learn choreography with Mariia until she leaves on Saturday. Renee will rehearse with them for the next couple of months to make sure they're ready to perform.

If parents cannot take their kids to the auditions, they can call the studio at (505) 864–9555. Baca-Chavez said they might still be looking for more kids to cast.

To register, click here.