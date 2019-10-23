Auditions are open for the Moscow Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
BELEN, N.M. — The Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker is coming to Albuquerque in December, but they are looking for local New Mexican talent to cast.
At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, auditions will be held at Renee Antoinette's School of Dance on Main Street.
A ballerina with the ballet traveled from Russia to Belen for the auditions. Mariia Yevdokymova is a 22-year-old who will be dancing in the show for the first time. She said she's excited to cast kids in the ballet.
Kids ages 6 to 18 must have at least one year of ballet experience and register online before making their way to the studio.
Renee Baca-Chavez is the studio's owner and children's cast director for the show. She had been hosting the auditions for 16 years.
She said they cast at least 30 children every year, or more.
The kids will try out for different roles like snowflakes, party guests, children, and mice. Some more advanced students will get roles that require them to go on pointe.
“It is open to anyone in New Mexico," said Baca-Chavez. "We had people drive from Mountainair, Socorro, East Mountains, from Los Alamos just because they realize what a unique opportunity it is for our students to be able to dance with professional dancers."
If casted, students will learn choreography with Mariia until she leaves on Saturday. Renee will rehearse with them for the next couple of months to make sure they're ready to perform.
If parents cannot take their kids to the auditions, they can call the studio at (505) 864–9555. Baca-Chavez said they might still be looking for more kids to cast.
To register, click here.
